Mercury sign leading scorer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury have signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days.

Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season.

“Tina is an elite talent in our league and adding a player of her caliber is another example of our commitment to our fans and players to pursue a championship every year,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. “Tina has made it clear that she wants to win and wants to do so in Phoenix.”