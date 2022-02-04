 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Mercury sign leading scorer

The Phoenix Mercury have signed leading scorer Tina Charles to bolster an already talented lineup. Charles was the first pick in the 2010 draft.

February 4, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Team USA's Tina Charles (14) chats with teammate Team USA's Diana Taurasi (12) while on the bench in the second half of an exhibition game at the Webster Bank Arena Friday. Team USA won, 83-43. Photo by TNS

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury have signed WNBA leading scorer Tina Charles, their second big addition in as many days.

Charles joins a roster that includes Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who led the Mercury to the WNBA Finals last season.

“Tina is an elite talent in our league and adding a player of her caliber is another example of our commitment to our fans and players to pursue a championship every year,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. “Tina has made it clear that she wants to win and wants to do so in Phoenix.” 

