Messi’s mystique grows for Miami

Soccer legend Lionel Messi kept up his sterling play for Miami's torrid play

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lionel Messi had two assists and converted in a shootout to lead Inter Miami over MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night and into a U.S. Open Cup final against Houston.

Miami remained unbeaten in eight matches with Messi heading into his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday at the New York Red Bulls. The 36-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined the team last month and led it to the title of the Leagues Cup.

Cincinnati led 2-0 on goals by Luciano Acosta in the 18th and Brandon Vazquez in the 53rd before Messi set up goals by Leonardo Campana in the 68th minute and seventh minute of stoppage time.

