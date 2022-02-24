 | Thu, Feb 24, 2022
Michigan wins without Howard

Michigan pulled away to beat Rutgers 71-62 Wednesday night without head coach Juwan Howard, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension.

February 24, 2022 - 9:20 AM

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets fired up while shouting out instructions from the sideline during the first half on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor as Michigan faces off against Purdue. Michigan defeated Purdue 82-58. (Jake May | MLive.com)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Caleb Houstan scored 13 of his career-high 21 points in the second half when Michigan pulled away to beat Rutgers 71-62 Wednesday night without head coach Juwan Howard, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension.

Former longtime Saint Joseph’s coach and current Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli was filling in for Howard. Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the handshake line after a loss Sunday. In addition, Michigan players Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate were suspended for Wednesday’s game as a result of the fracas. 

Houstan, a freshman, made five of Michigan’s seven 3-pointers, Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Devante’ Jones scored 14 points for the Wolverines (15-11, 9-7 Big Ten). Eli Brooks scored 11 points.

