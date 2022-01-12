 | Wed, Jan 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Middle school Mustangs struggle vs Eagles

Iola Middle School's boys basketball team had a rough night Tuesday against Wellsville. The Mustangs went 1-3, with the eighth grade B team picking up the lone win.

By

Sports

January 12, 2022 - 10:27 AM

The Iola Middle School boys basketball team had a tough go against Wellsville Tuesday  night. The Mustangs went 1-3 against the Eagles. 

The seventh grade B team lost 32-7. The seventh grade A team lost 35-18. The eighth grade B team were winners for Iola, 16-15, the eighth grade A team lost 42-20.

The seventh grade B team came out sluggish and couldn’t make shots early, That was not the case for the Eagles, as they came out raining shots down, with a good percentage of those going in. The defense wasn’t there for Iola, but keep in mind, for a lot of these players it’s their first organized basketball games.

Related
November 9, 2021
October 20, 2021
December 2, 2020
January 7, 2011
Most Popular