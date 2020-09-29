Menu Search Log in

Middle-schoolers hone their volleyball skills

Iola Middle School and Marmaton Valley Junior High's volleyball teams were a part of Iola's Net Games tournament Saturday. The competition allowed both teams to show steady improvement throughout the day.





September 29, 2020

Iola Middle School’s Madelyn Ashworth (32) sets up a teammate on the volleyball court Saturday. Standing by are Iola’s Stephanie Fees (13), Madison Karns (33) and Marlee Westhoff (54). Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

While there weren’t many wins on the scoreboard Saturday, Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball teams showed steady improvement during the competition.

The setting was the Iola Net Games tournament, featuring middle-schoolers from Marmaton Valley, Chanute and Independence. 

Because the tournament was short one team, IMS head coach Aubrey Westhoff suited up both her A and B teams.

