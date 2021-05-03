 | Mon, May 03, 2021
Minnesota blasts KC

Kansas City has dropped three of its last five, including Sunday's 13-4 setback at Minnesota. The Twins took control with a seven-run third inning against KC starter Brad Keller.

May 3, 2021 - 9:27 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrelton Simmons and Mitch Garver homered in a seven-run third inning, and rookie Alex Kirillof went deep for the fourth time in three games as the Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 13-4 on Sunday.

José Berríos (3-2) took advantage of Minnesota’s tear at the plate to win for the first time in four starts. Berríos gave up four runs on six hits and struck out nine in six innings. 

The Twins have won three of four and scored 35 runs during that stretch.

