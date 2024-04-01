Miscues sink Mustangs

CHANUTE — Go long enough into any softball season, and a team invariably will encounter hitting or pitching slumps.

For Iola High, the struggles in 2024 have been with its fielding.

The Mustangs were plagued by errors Friday, commiting 11 in a 14-4 loss to host Chanute.

“It’s snowballing on us. Where it’s not just an error in an inning, but ballooning into three or four,” said Iola head coach Chris Weide. “We’re letting the previous play stick with us. We don’t move on. We’ve got to work on that.”

The Mustang offense was able to take advantage of a few Blue Comet miscues as well, but also left the bases loaded in the first inning and other rallies fell short of what could have been.