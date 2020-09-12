Missed chances cost Mustangs

A week ago, iola High was able to cut down on costly mistakes after halftime, and coasted to an easy victory to start the 2020 season.
There was no such reprieve on Friday.
In an exasperating night that saw both teams miss out on multiple scoring opportunities, visiting Parsons High was able to right its ship just enough down the stretch for a back-breaking 96-yard touchdown drive.
The Vikings’ Ethan Houk found Tanner Barcus on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 5:19 left in the game to provide the decisive points in Parsons’s 25-20 victory.
Iola had one final shot to retake the lead, marching well into scoring range, before Parsons slammed the door with a ferocious pass rush. The Vikings sacked Iola quarterback Bradyn Cole three times over a four-play stretch, the last of which came on fourth-and-9 from the Viking 20 with 44 seconds remaining
“It’s frustrating because I firmly believe we beat ourselves tonight,” Iola head coach David Daugharthy said. “We made too many mistakes, and they capitalized.”
The last, missed chance capped an exasperating evening in which Iola came up empty on at least four golden scoring chances. Twice, the Mustangs lost fumbles inside the Viking 25-yard line.
But those paled in comparison to a game-changing series of plays, starting late in the third quarter.
It started with the Mustangs in the proverbial catbird seat
A bad snap on a Viking punt set up Iola with first-and-goal at the Parsons 4 and still leading 20-19. But two straight runs up the middle mustered only a single yard. Cole’s third-down pass fell incomplete. The Vikings capped the finished off goal line stand by stuffing Iola running back Trent Jones behind the line of scrimmage on fourth down.
But even though Iola lost possession, the Mustangs still had the upper hand. And when Houk lost three yards on the Vikings’ next play from scrimmage — pinning Parsons at its own 1-yard line — the Mustangs were ready to pounce.
Parsons had other ideas.
A couple of short passes moved the ball to the 13, but still a yard shy of the first down.
Viking head coach Jeff Schib eschewed a punt, instead sending running back Yusil Kindrick up the middle on the fourth-down play.
The risky gambit worked as Kindirick rumbled 15 yards for the crucial first down.
“I don’t think i would’ve” made such a daring call, Daugharthy said. “It was a gutsy call, and he made a good call. And the guys made a good play.”
The Vikings methodically marched down the field from there, with the Houk-Barcus touchdown capping the 15-play drive that consumed nearly 9 minutes of the game clock
There were other chances for the Mustangs that looked promising early, but fizzled late.
And while Friday’s matchup may not have offered up the same fireworks as last season’s 5-overtime classic between these same two squads, the sting of defeat doesn’t hurt any less, Daugharthy agreed.
THE GAME started with a dizzying array of fireworks.
Houk got the show started with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Dion Sylvester on the Vikings’ first possession.
Iola’s Brett Willis promptly returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to pull Iola within 7-6.
Iola narrowly missed recovering the ball on the ensuing kickoff, but Parsons retained possession at its own 6. And Barcus broke free from a Mustang tackler four plays later, turning a 10-yard pass down the sideline into a 67-yard touchdown, and pushing Viking lead to 13-7.
The Mustangs responded with a nine-play, 66-yard drive, finished off by a 10-yard touchdown from Cole to Jones.
A Parsons punt followed, and Iola advanced to the Viking 34 before Parsons ended the drive on a fourth-down sack, followed up a short while later by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Houk to Sylvester early in the second quarter.
Iola threatened once again, but its next drive ended with a fumble at the Viking 20.
Parsons did nothing on its next possession, and a deflected punt set up Iola’s final score of the game. Jones rambled in on a 19-yard touchdown run at the 2:29 mark of the half.
The zaniness continued. Iola recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, moving to the Viking 27 before a lost fumble gave possession back to the Vikings with 1:22 left in the half.
Isaac Badders picked off a Houk pass in the waning seconds before intermission, and a Viking penalty on the return gave Iola an untimed down to close out the half. But the Vikings forced Cole out of bounds after a short rush, sending both teams to the locker room with Iola on top 20-19.
“That pretty much sums it up,” Daugharthy said. “Penalties, mistakes, fumbles.”
DAUGHARTHY is confident the Mustangs can bounce back from the heartbreaker.
We should’ve been victorious, but that’s what happens when you make too many mistakes,” he said. “I think the guys will realize that and we’ll come back from it.”
He also credited both Jones and sophomore Jarrett Herrmann for piling up tough runs against the Viking defense.
“And our offensive line played pretty well, other than with pass protections,” Daugharthy said.”We can bounce back.”
Parsons 13-6-0-6—25
Iola 14-6-0-0—20
Parsons — Sylvester 57 yd pass from Houk (Quinn kick)
Iola — Willis 85 yard kickoff return (run failed)
Parsons — Barcus 67 yd pass from Houk (PAT failed)
Iola — Jones 10 yd pass from Cole (Hutton run)
Parsons — Sylvester 11 yd pass from Houk (PAT blocked)
Iola — Jones 19 yd run (run failed)
Parsons — Barcus 13 yd pass from Houk (PAT failed)