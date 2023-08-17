 | Thu, Aug 17, 2023
MLB Commissioner backs new KC Royals stadium

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday. Manfred toured both of the sites that the Royals are considering and called both “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete.

August 17, 2023 - 2:49 PM

MJ Melendez (1) of the Kansas City Royals is doused with water by Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 12-5- to win the game at Kauffman Stadium on May 8, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday, calling both of their potential sites near downtown Kansas City “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete.

Manfred spoke for an hour at the Urban Youth Academy, which is designed to encourage inner-city youth in baseball, alongside Royals chairman John Sherman and Bob Kendrick, the president of the nearby Negro Leagues Baseball Museum — which itself is in the midst of a $25 million fundraising effort for a new home.

The Royals plan to announce in September whether they will build a replacement for Kauffman Stadium in the East Village, an area near the T-Mobile Center and the existing Power & Light District, or across the Missouri River in Clay County, where there is more land available for a potentially larger baseball village.

