 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB pitch clock shaves 20 minutes off games

Major League Baseball approved its first pitch clock this season, and every day is a new experience for the players as they try to get used to them this spring. On Saturday, Boston’s game against Atlanta ended on a walk-off automatic strike.

By

Sports

February 28, 2023 - 1:48 PM

MLB vice president of on-field strategy Joe Martinez explains the pitch timer. Pitchers will have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds when runners are on. The clock stops when the pitcher begins his delivery motion.

By the time Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis actually saw a pitch from Arizona’s Joe Mantiply, the count was already at a ball and a strike.

Both the hitter and pitcher were penalized at the start of Davis’ at-bat to lead off the top of the third inning of Monday’s spring training game, the latest odd twist in baseball’s speed-up rules. After Mantiply entered the game as a reliever, he took too long to throw his warmup pitches; then Davis was too slow to get ready for the pitch.

Major League Baseball approved its first pitch clock this season, and every day is a new experience for the players as they try to get used to them this spring. On Saturday, Boston’s game against Atlanta ended on a walk-off automatic strike; on Sunday, Mets ace Max Scherzer struck out Washington’s Joey Meneses in just 27 seconds.

Related
November 2, 2021
May 17, 2021
July 21, 2020
March 13, 2020
Most Popular