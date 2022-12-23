 | Fri, Dec 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

MLB pitcher reinstated after suspension cut short

Trevor Bauer, who was suspended from Major League Baseball in 2021 due to sexual assault allegations, has been reinstated after an arbitrator cut short his lengthy suspension.

By

Sports

December 23, 2022 - 11:05 AM

Trevor Bauer (27) of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer was reinstated Thursday by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers star was given an unprecedented two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29 for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, an accusation the pitcher denied.

The players’ association filed a grievance on behalf of the former Cy Young Award winner, and a three-person panel headed by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman started hearing the case on May 23.

Related
July 30, 2021
June 23, 2020
June 11, 2020
June 3, 2020
Most Popular