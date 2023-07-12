MLB players prioritize mental health

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shoes off and dropped near the visitor’s dugout in San Francisco, Christian Walker begins his barefoot stroll through the perfectly manicured grass and makes his way into right field, where he plops down for a much-needed dose of Vitamin D on a sunny, summer Bay Area day. It’s a welcome chance for a good stretch and fresh air following a cross-country flight from Washington.

It also provides a little bit of quiet time, all to himself, before the structured baseball activity of warmups and batting practice begins.

For nearly a decade, Walker has counted on this time before each game to connect his mind and body. And on this occasion, he even made a barehanded catch while sitting with his legs out, somehow corralling a two-hopper from Nick Ahmed during Diamondbacks early hitting — a first for Walker utilizing his Gold Glove defensive skills since beginning his routine of “earthing.”