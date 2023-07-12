 | Wed, Jul 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB players prioritize mental health

Across baseball, players are embracing practices like barefoot walking and breathing sessions to keep their minds as healthy as their bodies for the long haul of a pressure-packed baseball season.

By

Sports

July 12, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker warms up barefoot on the field before a baseball game between the Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Janie McCauley)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shoes off and dropped near the visitor’s dugout in San Francisco, Christian Walker begins his barefoot stroll through the perfectly manicured grass and makes his way into right field, where he plops down for a much-needed dose of Vitamin D on a sunny, summer Bay Area day. It’s a welcome chance for a good stretch and fresh air following a cross-country flight from Washington.

It also provides a little bit of quiet time, all to himself, before the structured baseball activity of warmups and batting practice begins.

For nearly a decade, Walker has counted on this time before each game to connect his mind and body. And on this occasion, he even made a barehanded catch while sitting with his legs out, somehow corralling a two-hopper from Nick Ahmed during Diamondbacks early hitting — a first for Walker utilizing his Gold Glove defensive skills since beginning his routine of “earthing.”

Related
June 20, 2023
January 17, 2023
December 2, 2022
August 19, 2022
Most Popular