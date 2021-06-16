 | Wed, Jun 16, 2021
MLB says it will crack down on pitchers altering baseballs

Pitchers found using illegal foreign substances on baseballs will be ejected and suspended for 10 games, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced.

June 16, 2021 - 9:53 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21.

The commissioner’s office, responding to record strikeouts and a league batting average at a more than half-century low, said Tuesday that major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don’t request inspections.

While suspensions would be with pay, repeat offenders would receive progressive discipline, and teams and club employees would be subject to discipline for failure to comply.

