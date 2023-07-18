 | Tue, Jul 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB to broadcast Diamondbacks

Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement. MLB will take over production of the broadcasts beginning with Tuesday’s game at Atlanta.

By

Sports

July 18, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Henry Davis (32) of the Pittsburgh Pirates is tagged out while attempting to steal second base by Ketel Marte (4) of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. Pirates won 4-2. (Norm Hall/Getty Images/TNS)

Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of Arizona Diamondbacks games after a federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday granted a motion for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.

MLB will take over production of the broadcasts beginning with Tuesday’s game at Atlanta. The Diamondbacks are the second team where MLB has had to step in to deliver the games.

MLB took over the broadcasts of San Diego Padres games May 31 after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports, which took place in March.

Related
March 15, 2023
February 23, 2023
September 12, 2022
July 22, 2022
Most Popular