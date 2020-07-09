Menu Search Log in

MLS returns to action after moment of silence

Major League Soccer returned to the pitch Wednesday night for the first time since March.

Sports

July 9, 2020 - 10:34 AM

MLS players participate in a Black Lives Matter pre-game ceremony before a match between Orlando City and Inter Miami during the MLS is Back tournament at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nani called it beautiful and emotional.

He wasn’t talking about either goal he played a part in during Orlando City’s 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer’s return to action. Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter. The shirts had varying slogans that included Black And Proud, Silence Is Violence and Black All The Time.

