More KC players on COVID list

The NFL continues to be ravaged by COVID-19. Now, one of it's biggest playmakers, Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill has been placed on the list. 68 players have been put into COVID protocols since Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill makes a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas defends in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell.

They were among nine players, including two on the practice squad, who joined tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker on Kansas City’s growing list.

The Chiefs also have Charvarius Ward on the list, which means two of their top three cornerbacks are in the league’s virus protocol, along with defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon.

