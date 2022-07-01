More state honors for baseball standouts

The remarkable success on the baseball diamond translated to another armload of postseason accolades for Iola High and Crest High. Three from Iola and four from Crest earned first-team all-state honors from Sports In Kansas, a statewide news service covering high school athletics.

Iola went 16-5 on the season, winning the Class 4A regionals to advance to the state tournament since the 2018 squad won the 4A-II state title, which led to first-team honors for a familiar trio, Jarrett Herrmann, Brandon McKarnin and Ryker Curry.

Herrmann and McKarnin both hit a whopping .544, breaking Calvin Delich’s 2019 mark of .533.