Morocco faces biggest test against France

No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far, it is one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco is not done yet. The defending champions, France, have just passed their own big test by coming through a tough quarterfinal match against England, on a rare occasion when Mbappé was kept quiet.

December 13, 2022 - 2:20 PM

Nayef Aguerd of Morocco battles for possession with Alvaro Morata of Spain during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test.

Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and its star striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wednesday’s match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-1956 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams.

