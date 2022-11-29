 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Much of NFL’s best Week 12 drama came off the field

There was plenty of nail biting action across the NFL over the weekend. But the most tantalizing fireworks came on the sidelines.

November 29, 2022 - 12:36 PM

Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12.

Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big trade from Seattle more toward the Seahawks by the week.

Lamar Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the quarterback leave in free agency following Baltimore’s 28-27 loss to the Jaguars. That drew a rebuke from his coach who called it unwise to jump on social media after a loss and from the LBGTQ community for his offensive language.

