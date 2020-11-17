Mustang girls fall in OT thriller

Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade girls put forth a stunning comeback to tie up their home contest with Prairie View Monday.
The Mustangs were trailing by five when Karingten Hall drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with about 10 seconds left.
Hall then stole the inbound pass and scored the bucket to force overtime, tied at 26-26.
