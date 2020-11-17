Menu Search Log in

Mustang girls fall in OT thriller

Sports

November 17, 2020 - 10:30 AM

Iola Middle School’s Kinsey Schinstock drives against Prairie View Monday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Middle School’s eighth-grade girls put forth a stunning comeback to tie up their home contest with Prairie View Monday.

The Mustangs were trailing by five when Karingten Hall drilled a 3-pointer from the corner with about 10 seconds left.

Hall then stole the inbound pass and scored the bucket to force overtime, tied at 26-26.

