Mustang girls rally too little too late vs Grizzlies

Iola High’s girls kicked off their ninth grade basketball tournament Monday night. The Mustangs lost 30-20 in a hard-fought effort.

The girls struggled out of the gate, allowing Labette County to go on a 7-2 run to start the game. Iola’s defense wasn’t up to par in the early going, and the good shots they were able to manufacture didn’t fall as the shooters struggled to find a rhythm. Iola allowed the Grizzlies to dominate the boards and get extra chances at shots, a handful of which Labette capitalized on early.

Iola went on a 3-0 run thanks to good play by Elza Clift in the second quarter as the Mustangs tried to pull back what was at that point a seven-point deficit. While the Mustangs saw some success there, Labette County countered with a 6-0 run to end the half ahead 17-7.