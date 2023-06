WICHITA — Iola High golfers Xander Sellman and Chris Holloway began their summer play on the Wichita Junior Tour at the Arthur B. Simms Golf Course in Wichita Sunday.

The Wichita Junior Tour is a seven-event tour hosted by the city of Wichita. The championship is July 23 between the city’s four courses.

Holloway shot an 80 after stroking a 40 in each of the two rounds, good for a second-place finish. He shot five strokes back of first place Braden Taylor of Goddard.