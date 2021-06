Despite losing their 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iola High’s baseball players didn’t let the disruption spoil their fun on the diamond this spring.

The Mustangs rolled to a 16-5 record, losing a heartbreaker in the Class 4A Regional title game to eventual state champion Bishop Miege, 3-2.

As is to be expected, that diamond success translated to a shelf full of postseason accolades.