Mustangs are Pioneer League champs

After an hour long weather delay, Iola High's golfers prevailed and came out on top as a team at the Pioneer League Tournament on Thursday.

May 8, 2023 - 3:16 PM

Iola High’s golf team after winning the Pioneer League meet at Prairie View Thursday. From left to right, Ethan Harris, Baron Folk, Chris Holloway, Briley Prather, Xander Sellman, Brennen Coffield and Parker Andres. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT.

LA CYGNE — The Iola High golf team took home first place as a team at the Pioneer League Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Prairie View. 

Santa Fe Trail came in second place, Anderson County took third place, Wellsville placed fourth and Burlington got fifth place while Prairie View rounded out the pack in sixth place. The Mustangs had three golfers place in the top-five. 

Xander Sellman, Chris Holloway and Brennen Coffield finished in third, fourth and fifth place after shooting totals of 82, 83 and 84, respectively. 

