Mustangs are undefeated after Osawatomie sweep
The Iola Mustangs remain undefeated after a trio of victories on the road against the Osawatomie Trojans.
OSAWATOMIE — The Iola Middle School Mustangs remain undefeated after sweeping Monday’s basketball contests against Osawatomie while on the road.
The JV Mustangs set the tone with a 24-2 victory in the opener, followed by a30-8 victory by the seventh-grade Mustangs and a 42-5 win by the eighth-grade Mustangs.
In the eighth-grade finale, the Mustangs jumped out to a 20-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. Cayleigh Rutherford had 15 points, followed by Elliot Sigg with 13, then Jaylie Herrmann with 6 points and Abby Boeken with 4 points. With the win, the eighth-grade Mustangs improved to 4-0.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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