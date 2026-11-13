Mustangs back in league title chase
After falling to Wellsville last week, the Iola Mustangs are back atop the Pioneer League standings with Thursday’s win over previously undefeated Burlington.
The Iola Middle School eighth-grade Mustangs are back in the hunt for a Pioneer League title after knocking off previously undefeated Burlington 42-28.
After falling to the Burlington Wildcats three times last season, including the seventh-grade championship game of the Pioneer League Tournament, the Mustangs had Thursday’s game against the Wildcats on their minds for some time.
“It was a really close game in the league championship, so we wanted this one really bad,” IMS eighth-grade coach Lake Johnson said. “Luckily, we had three days to prepare and our girls worked their butts off those three days. I’ve gotten on to them a lot for not having good practices, but these last three were really good.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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