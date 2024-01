Iola High took care of business on the basketball court Tuesday.

The Mustangs weren’t at their best, head coach Luke Bycroft admitted, but showed signs of snapping out of their defensive funk as they opened the War on 54 Tournament with a 68-31 win over St. Paul.

“I don’t feel like we played exceptionally well, but we were better defensively in the second half, and we did a better job of attacking in transition.”