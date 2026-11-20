Mustangs end season atop medal podium
Six Iola Mustangs wrapped up their year with gold medals Thursday.
Multiple Iola Mustangs wrapped up their wrestling season with gold medals while competing at the Eureka Middle School Tournament Thursday.
Ruben Scroggins (129 lbs.), Abel Jankovich-Setter (132 lbs.), Bryce Roberts (196 lbs.) and Michael Mayes (254 lbs.) each took home gold in their final matches as they now rest up for the start of the middle school basketball season in January.
Scroggins reached the top of the medal podium with a trio of first-period pins on Bluestem’s Aiden Brothers, Fredonia’s Brentyn Decker and Cherryvale’s Ari Hosier. Jankovich-Setter followed soon after, opening with first-period pins of Chanute’s Rhykar Stich and Burlington’s Jaxon Kvas.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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