Mustangs end season with sub-state sweep
After starting 2025 with a rag-tag group of freshmen and a few upperclassmen, the Iola Mustangs culminated their two-year rebuild with a loss at the sub-state tournament to Riverton Saturday.
RIVERTON — The Iola Mustangs’ season came to a sudden end after falling to No. 1 seed Riverton at Saturday’s sub-state tournament.
After losing 26-24 in extra sets to the Riverton Rams (39-8), the Mustangs could not keep their momentum going in the second set, slipping in the early exchanges and forced to play catchup from there in a 25-17 loss.
“No one likes to end their season on a loss but they went toe-to-toe with a great Riverton group,” Iola coach Lauren Moots said. “They were beating them and competing with them, so that should give them the confidence to continue working hard and continue growing.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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