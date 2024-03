A combination of a ferocious north wind, coupled with Chanute’s potent lineup, told Iola High baseball coach Levi Ashmore the Mustangs would need to score runs aplenty Friday evening.

And while the Mustangs had success at times, their 14 strikeouts were pivotal in a 7-4 defeat.

“It’s a day you have to score more than four runs,” Ashmore said. “To hold them to seven runs through a day like today is actually OK.”