Mustangs fall to Titans in 79-64 slugfest
The Iola Mustangs ended the season with more than a few fireworks while competing in a contest with a final score more reminiscent of a basketball score than a football score.
COLUMBUS — The Iola Mustangs lost a high-scoring 79-64 shootout against the Columbus Titans Friday night. The postseason game marks the end of the season for the Mustangs.
Friday’s contest was a duel of quarterbacks. Iola’s Reed Clift matched Columbus’s Cole Howard in every way, but a pair of fourth-quarter Titan touchdowns made the difference.
“I don’t like ending the season, but the kids played hard. They showed a lot of improvement, but unfortunately we could not get any stops,” Iola coach David Daugharthy said. “I’m proud of these kids. They put a lot into this. The coaches put a lot into this.”
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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