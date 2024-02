Iola High did just enough to pick up its third win of the season against Pioneer League rival Anderson County Friday.

The Mustangs responded after Anderson County whittled an 11-point deficit down to two with 3 1/2 minutes left in the game.

A pair of familiar faces — Iola’s Landon Weide and Cortland Carson — helped put the game away from there. The duo combined to hit 7 of 8 free throws as Iola ended the game on a 9-3 run to win, 49-41.