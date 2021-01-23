Menu Search Log in

Mustangs fend off challenge from Humboldt

It wasn't exactly a masterpiece, but Iola HIgh's Mustangs won, nevertheless, in a 55-51 victory over Humboldt Friday.

Humboldt High's Drew Wilhite, left, is guarded by Iola's Sam Fager Friday in the Mustangs 55-51 win over the Cubs. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Sometimes the little things that don’t show on the stat sheet matter as much to a coach as what’s on the scoreboard.

Take Friday’s hard-fought 55-51 victory for Iola High’s Mustangs, who fended off a spirited challenge from visiting Humboldt.

While Iola wound up with the winning hand, IHS head coach Luke Bycroft was anything but pleased.

