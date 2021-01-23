Mustangs fend off challenge from Humboldt

Sometimes the little things that don’t show on the stat sheet matter as much to a coach as what’s on the scoreboard.
Take Friday’s hard-fought 55-51 victory for Iola High’s Mustangs, who fended off a spirited challenge from visiting Humboldt.
While Iola wound up with the winning hand, IHS head coach Luke Bycroft was anything but pleased.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.