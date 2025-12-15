Mustangs finish sixth at Ike Cearfoss

RICHMOND — The Iola Mustangs fell to a 1-3 record after a score by the Kansas City Christian Panthers in the final 30 seconds relegated them to sixth place at the Ike Cearfoss Basketball Tournament.

Iola coach Emily Sigg said Friday’s loss will sting for a while considering the Mustangs’ 34-33 defeat came at the hands of a team she thought Iola could have beat.

“It just hurts and I hate that,” Sigg said. “They worked really hard to progress. I wish I would have called a timeout on that last possession. I think we should have slowed it down. That is on me.”

The Mustangs had an early advantage, working the ball to junior post Zoie Hesse. Hesse scored seven of her team-leading 11 points. Aside from outside of a 3-pointer from junior guard Brooklyn Holloway, Hesse was responsible for all of Iola’s first quarter production. In the second quarter, Hesse, Holloway and freshman forward Breighlynn Rutherford had field goals.

At halftime, Iola led 21-18.

In the second half, KC Christian focused on stopping Iola in the paint, limiting Hesse to a bucket and Holloway contributing five points with a bucket and a three-pointer. KCC pulled away in the final seconds.

“We just did not have a lot of gas left,” Sigg said. “Three games a week can’t be an excuse, because we do that four times this year. We’re still learning. Situations that close and that intense are still new to a lot of them, even our returners.”

“We can be upset about it tonight, maybe tomorrow, but when we meet Sunday we have to get over it,” Sigg said. “We want to come out and stun some teams in the league. Everyone thinks Iola has a bunch of freshmen and is inexperienced, but after this tournament we’re going to change some people’s minds.”

The Mustangs returned to the hardwood Monday while hosting Fort Scott.