Mustangs hit court for 4A regionals

CHANUTE — Rainy weather pushed back the Class 4A Regional Tennis Tournament from Thursday to Friday, when Iola High’s Mustangs hit the courts at the Chanute High School Tennis Complex.

Iola’s Payton Kern gave a charge in his singles match against Chanute’s Blaine Smoot, with several extended rallies before bowing out, 6-3 and 6-2.

Iola High’s Donovan Nee returns a serve Friday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Chanute. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola HIgh’s Payton Kern approaches a shot Friday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Chanute. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos

The Mustangs’ Trapper Boren, meanwhile, dropped a 6-0, 6-0 match to Chanute’s Noah Vogel.

Donovan Nee and his doubles partner Konner Larney were still in action Friday afternoon, as was Iola’s other doubles team of Brody Thompson and Ethan Riebel.