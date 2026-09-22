 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
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Mustangs hold their own in Prairie View

The Mustangs did not go down without a fight Monday at Prarie View.

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Sports

September 22, 2026 - 4:19 PM

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball teams gave the fans everything they wanted, and then some, Monday night.

Neither the Mustang A nor B team came away with a victory, but it wasn’t for lack of effort — or excitement.

Iola and Prairie View were locked in a tight battle throughout, with the Mustangs getting the upper hand, 25-13, in the first set, before the Buffalos looked to get control with wins of 25-13 and 25-17 in the second and third sets.

That set the stage for a dazzling conclusion.

Iola romped to a 25-16 win in the…

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