Mustangs hold their own in Prairie View

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School’s seventh-grade volleyball teams gave the fans everything they wanted, and then some, Monday night.

Neither the Mustang A nor B team came away with a victory, but it wasn’t for lack of effort — or excitement.

Iola and Prairie View were locked in a tight battle throughout, with the Mustangs getting the upper hand, 25-13, in the first set, before the Buffalos looked to get control with wins of 25-13 and 25-17 in the second and third sets.

That set the stage for a dazzling conclusion.

Iola romped to a 25-16 win in the…