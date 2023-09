The Iola High tennis team welcomed Columbus and Independence to town Thursday to open the 2023 season.

Mustang Keira Fawson won both her matches while Rebekah Coltrane also grabbed a singles win and the duo of Kyndal Bycroft and Harper Desmarteau won in doubles play.

“We had some wonderful weather,” Iola head coach Chris Belknap said. “We played really well against Columbus and Indy. It was awesome to see all the local people at the meet supporting the team.”