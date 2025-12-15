Mustangs medal at Anderson County Mixer

GARNETT — Multiple Iola Middle School wrestlers took first at Thursday’s Anderson County Junior High School Mixer.

Iola had a successful night overall with all but a handful of grapplers taking first or second.

Cora Boren took gold after sweeping a best of three series with Prairie View’s Nevaeh Martin. Wrestling at 95 lbs., Boren took the first match by third-period pin and the second by second-period pin.

One weight class higher at 101 lbs., London Hutton, Shelby Blankenship and Mollie Duvall battled in an all-Iola round robin. Hutton opened with a third-period pin of Blankenship. She then downed Duvall via pin in the first period to take first, then Blankenship pinned Duvall in the first period to take second. Iola’s Cora Boren runs a half-nelson for a win during the Anderson County Mixer. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

At 111 lbs., Cayleigh Rutherford spent less than a minute on the mat over three matches with pins of Wellsville’s Clara Moyer, Prairie View’s Spencer Hall and Prairie View’s Carolyn Ernest. At 119 lbs., Ember Friend opened with a pin of teammate Anna Klubek, then taking first with a pin of Wellsville’s Ashlynn Rice. Klubek took third after falling to Rice by first-period pin.

Second place

At 120 lbs., Leanna Flory opened with a third-period pin of Anderson County’s Avery Vaughn. She fell to second after following up with a loss by first-period pin by eventual champion Libby Gray of Prairie View.

Nebula Burrows took second after opening with a loss by third-period pin to eventual champion Raelynn Rice, then rebounded with a first-period pin of Wellsville’s Addi Yancey and winning her final match by forfeit.

Bryn Wilson had a breakout day at 134 lbs. After opening with a loss to eventual champion Jordan Christian by second-period pin, she rebounded with a 2-0 decision over Prairie View’s Ashlyn Blevins, then secured second with a first-period pin of teammate Holland Johnson. Johnson took fourth after falling to Christian and Blevins by first-period pin.

In the 206 lb. weight class, Jade Velazquez took second in a round-robin after falling in the opener by 14-0 decision to eventual champion Baylee Patterson. She rebounded with an 8-4 decision over Wellsville’s Addyson Stutzman.

At 220 lbs., Stephanie Perry took fourth after falling to Wellsville’s Michelle Candelario, as well as Prairie View’s Kinlee Case and Kora Stainbrook by first period pins and a forfeit. Kori Winslow, 115 lbs., took fourth after falling to Wellsville’s Mae Prouty and Lily Williams, then Prairie View’s Adalaide Ritch by first period pin.

Editor’s note: The scorers registered the weight classes by letter instead of weight. In order to alleviate confusion, the Register used the weight classes from last Monday’s IMS Invitational.