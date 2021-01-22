Menu Search Log in

Mustangs race past Marmaton Valley

The Mustangs scored the game’s first 23 points, held a 46-4 lead at halftime, and were able to get plenty of playing time for Iola’s reserves down the stretch in an 85-15 victory.

By

Sports

January 22, 2021 - 3:07 PM

Marmaton Valley High’s Robert Cook, left, and Iola High’s Nathan Louk scramble for the ball Thursday. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

HUMBOLDT — In an unlikely matchup forced upon both teams by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Iola High did what it was supposed to do against an undersized, undermanned and winless Marmaton Valley High squad.

The win came in the second round of a special midseason tournament featuring Allen County’s three schools — Iola, Marmaton Valley and Humboldt — as well as St. Paul. The schools normally were slated to be at Yates Center’s midseason tournament, but the pandemic forced organizers to split up the competition.

