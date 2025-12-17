Mustangs ready for finale

BURLINGTON — The Iola Mustangs’ losing streak extended to three games while on the road Tuesday at Burlington High School with a 43-28 loss to the Wildcats.

After ending the first quarter in a 21-6 deficit, the Mustangs found their footing in the third quarter but it was too late and too deep of a hole to dig out of.

The loss drops the Mustangs to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Pioneer League.

“We had little mental breaks. We told them Monday night it wasn’t enough and we’re going to push you hard,” Iola coach Emily Sigg said.

“Some of them were not prepared for that. We’re young, and it showed a little bit tonight. Tonight hurt us.”

Iola’s struggles started at the baseline as Burlington challenged them early with a man-to-man, full-court press. The Wildcats pressed to perfection, holding Iola to a single score by freshman Haidyn Desmarteau in the first quarter.

Desmarteau struck again in the second quarter, along with freshman center Camryn Wille, but that was it. Iola went into halftime with 6 points on the scoreboard.

"We didn't have a day to prepare for Burlington, and that hurt," Sigg said. "That was the third top-10 ranked team we've played before the Christmas break. Osage City, Fort Scott and Burlington are all ranked. That's rough, especially for a young team."

Just a few minutes into the third quarter, the Mustangs had shots by junior forward Zoie Hesse, Desmarteau and junior forward Mahala Burris.

By then, however, the game was out of reach.

Hesse finished with a team-leading 10 points, followed by Desmarteau with 8 points, then Burris with 4 points.

The Mustangs return to the hardwood Thursday for a road game at Prairie View.

With a day of rest, and time to prepare, Sigg predicted her team will be ready for the Buffalos, adding she likes their chances of picking up their first Pioneer League victory.

“We’re going to be ready for this one. Those little mental breaks we had, those are done,” Sigg said. “We’re over them. We’ve had one day of practice in the last week. We practiced on Sunday, but it was just a shoot-around. We put a lot of time into scouting and prepping.”

Tip-off for Thursday’s game is at 6 p.m.