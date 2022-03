BURLINGTON — It’s still early in the season, but Iola High’s baseball team seems to have answered any lingering questions about replacing a bushel of talented departed seniors.

The Mustangs improved to 3-0 with a pair of lopsided wins over Burlington Tuesday, outscoring the Wildcats by a combined 28-1.

Iola’s 13-0 and 15-1 victories leave head coach Ryan Latta optimistic about his team’s fortunes in 2022.