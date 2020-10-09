Mustangs score early, often in sweep over Burlington

Iola Middle School’s offensive attack was clicking on all cylinders Thursday, with running backs slicing through defenders, quarterbacks finding open receivers and linemen clearing ample space for the skill position players to do their magic.
The defense was nothing to sneeze at, either.
Iola’s eighth-graders moved to 5-0 with a 38-14 win over visiting Burlington, while the Mustang seventh-graders were even more dominant, cruising to a 44-0 victory.
