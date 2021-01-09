Menu Search Log in

Mustangs sloppy, but still dominant

Iola High's boys had a few too many offensive lulls for head coach Luke Bycroft's liking, but were smothering on defense from start to finish in a 65-40 win over Osawatomie. The Mustangs had 19 steals in the win.

January 9, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Iola HIgh's Nathan Louk, left, is pressured by Osawatomie defender Romeo Smith Friday in the Mustangs' 65-40 victory. Photo by Richard Luken

OSAWATOMIE — It’s not often a team turns the ball over 24 times and still pulls in a 25-point victory.

“Oh, my goodness, sloppy is right,” Iola Mustang head coach Luke Bycroft said of his team’s 65-40 win over host Osawatomie Friday.

The key, as Bycroft often stresses, comes from the Mustang defense.

