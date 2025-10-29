Mustangs split with Eagles

The Iola Middle School seventh-grade Mustangs improved to 5-0 after defeating the Wellsville Eagles 31-26 Tuesday night.

After opening the week with a 36-6 victory over Osawatomie Monday, the Mustangs kept their momentum going in Tuesday’s follow-up against Wellsville. Abby Boeken, Iola Middle School seventh-grade basketball player, goes up for a bucket during the Mustangs’ 31-26 victory over Wellsville Tuesday evening. Photo by Jimmy Potts

Abby Boeken had a team-leading 14 points, and a majority of those coming in the first quarter as Iola jumped out to a 17-6 lead. Elliot Sigg also got into the action early with four of her 6 points coming in the first quarter while Cayleigh Rutherford had a more evening distributed performance for second in team scoring with 7 points.

Eighth-graders fall 21-8

The IMS eighth-grade team fell 21-8 as they continue searching for their first win.

Hilary Green and Cora Boren scored Iola’s only points of the contest with 4 points each.

With the loss, the Mustangs dropped to 0-5. Jaylie Jerrmann makes a pass Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Iola JV can’t keep up with Eagles

Iola seemed in a dogfight early with Hilary Gean and Wellsville’s Layle Wood scoring the only buckets of the first quarter in a 2-2 stalemate. Where Iola fell short of their mark with their only other score of the second quarter coming from Helena Morrison, then Cora Boren knocking down Iola’s only bucket in the third and Ember Friend scoring the only fourth quarter bucket, Iola could not keep up.

Wellsville pulled away with the win, dropping Iola to a 3-2 record. Maicy Kimball goes up for a shot Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The Mustangs return to the hardwood 4 p.m. Tuesday, when they host Burlington.