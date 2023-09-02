 | Fri, Sep 01, 2023
Mustangs stampede Osawatomie

It was a dominant season opening victory for Iola at home on Friday when they scored 50 points in the first half before Osawatomie could even get on the board.

September 1, 2023 - 11:11 PM

Iola's Ben Kerr scores Iola's first touchdown against Osawatomie Friday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

There was a lot to cheer about at Riverside Park on Friday night when the Iola Mustangs stuck it to Osawatomie in their season opener, 50-14. 

The Mustangs (1-0) didn’t waste any time getting ahead, scoring a little over three minutes into the game, forcing three turnovers in the first half alone and another in the second half, and scored 50 points before Osawatomie could even get on the board.

“They were playing with true confidence tonight,” Iola head coach David Daugharthy said. “You could tell when they stepped on the field today they were ready to go and they knew without a doubt they were going to go out and dominate tonight and they did.”

