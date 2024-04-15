Mustangs sweep

What a difference a week on the softball diamond makes.

Seven days after dropping a pair of tough losses to Humboldt, and falling to 3-7, Iola High capped a resurgent week with a pair of nailbiters over visiting Paola.

The Mustangs scored the tie-breaking runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1, winning 2-1, before waiting even later, in the bottom of the seventh, to score the decisive run in a 4-3 thriller.

The victories capped a 4-0 week, pulling Iola back to .500 on the season at 7-7.

“That was fun,” Mustang head coach Chris Weide said. “It was a great night.”

Game 2 ended with the bases loaded and freshman Zoie Hesse at the plate.

Hesse ripped a grounder destined for left field, but Paola third baseman Elli Smail backhanded the smash and instinctively stepped on third base for the force play, and the second out of the inning.