Mustangs take fourth at Pioneer League tournament

LA CYGNE — Iola Middle School students wrapped up their volleyball season over the weekend at the Pioneer League Tournament.

The eighth grade Mustangs took fourth after falling to Burlington in the third-place match, while the seventh grade Mustangs took sixth place with a pair of consecutive losses.

“I’m not sure what happened, but it just wasn’t our weekend,” IMS coach Aubrey Westoff said. “I wish we would have played how we played in the Eureka tournament a few weekends ago. We would have been hard to beat, but I’m so proud of the girls and how far they…