Mustangs take top spots in Garnett

The Iola High track and field team had a day at the Anderson County Invitational on Thursday afternoon. A number of Mustangs took home top spots in various events.

April 17, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Iola’s Travis Wanker goes for a new personal-best in the high jump. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

GARNETT — The Iola High track and field team had various athletes take top spots at the Anderson County Invitational on Thursday. 

The Mustangs competed in their third meet of the season and improved in most field and running events. Eli Adams, Jesse Taylor and Karingten Hall impressed on the track while Jake Skahan and Jessica Kroenke were solid in the field events. 

Adams secured second place in the 800-meter with a time of 2:05. He also ran his leg of the 4×400 meter relay in 54 seconds. 

