 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Mustangs win diamond showdown with Crest

Iola High won a nail biter over Crest, 5-4, in the first game of a doubleheader, and then jumped out to a big lead courtesy of three home runs to cruise to a 13-7 victory. Iola hosts Chanute Friday; Crest is at Uniontown Thursday.

By

Sports

March 20, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Iola High freshman Jase Herrmann makes a sliding catch to preserve a 5-4 win over Crest Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Over the past several years, Iola High and Crest have proven to be two of the standard-bearers for high school baseball in southeast Kansas.

The Mustangs have twice advanced to the state championship, winning it all in 2018. Crest, meanwhile, reached the state tournament twice in the past three years, finishing fourth in 2022.

But the schools, less than a dozen miles apart, had never squared off on the diamond.

Until Tuesday.

The opening game of their doubleheader kept fans of both teams on the edge of their seats to the final pitch, when Mustang freshman Jase Herrmann made a sliding catch in center field with the tying run on third base to seal a 5-4 victory.

Related
March 14, 2024
April 13, 2021
April 1, 2021
March 30, 2021
Most Popular