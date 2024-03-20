Mustangs win diamond showdown with Crest

Over the past several years, Iola High and Crest have proven to be two of the standard-bearers for high school baseball in southeast Kansas.

The Mustangs have twice advanced to the state championship, winning it all in 2018. Crest, meanwhile, reached the state tournament twice in the past three years, finishing fourth in 2022.

But the schools, less than a dozen miles apart, had never squared off on the diamond.

Until Tuesday.

The opening game of their doubleheader kept fans of both teams on the edge of their seats to the final pitch, when Mustang freshman Jase Herrmann made a sliding catch in center field with the tying run on third base to seal a 5-4 victory.