Mustangs wrap up 2025 with 70-31 win

LA CYGNE — The Iola Mustangs put themselves back above the .500 mark in Pioneer League standings after crushing the Prairie View Buffalos 70-31.

Iola’s 39-point margin of victory made Coach Luke Bycroft’s delay in celebrating his 26th wedding anniversary a bit more justified.

The Mustangs pulled away early after junior guard Austin Crooks netted 10 of his team-leading 24 points in the first quarter.

“Prairie View can play at a fast and chaotic pace. I did not want us to get caught up in that frenetic activity,” Bycroft said. “They tried to get us sped up to where we could not play clean and disciplined. We played at a fast, but controlled, pace. I felt good about us playing at that speed.”

Nick Bauer also had a productive night, coming just short of a triple double. The senior guard led the Mustangs in assists and rebounds with 10 each and scored 8 points.

“I didn’t even know I was that close. My teammates were just giving me the ball, and I was giving it right back to them so I could get an assist,” Bauer said. “I had no clue until after the game, when they told me. I was just trying to push the ball, but also keep it under control.”

Defense may have been the ultimate difference-maker in the outcome. Nick Bauer, Iola senior guard, nears a triple-double with this shot. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Following the first quarter, the Buffalos failed to surpass 10 points each subsequent quarter. Nine of Bauer’s rebounds were on the defensive end and he also had a team-leading seven steals, followed by junior guard Keegan Hill with four. Hill and Reed Clift also tied for second in rebounds with four each.

Bycroft said Iola’s success on defense carried over into the Mustangs’ offense. With a combined 46 points in the second and third quarter, Iola continued pushing the pace with a pair of Crooks’ 3-pointers complementing a trio of successful drives by Crooks.

Senior guard Brennan Coffield and Hill also got hot. Before subbing in the bench players in the third quarter, Hill was second in scoring with 11 points, followed by Coffield’s 7-point contribution.

“We aren’t playing our best right now. I’d say we’re at 70%,” Bauer said. “We could have missed more shots and would’ve been fine. Against Fort Scott, we didn’t shoot well. Against Osage, we didn’t shoot well. If we shoot well, then we win those games.”

With the win, the Mustangs head into the Christmas break 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Pioneer League. Bycroft said he plans to give his players a much-needed rest after six games in the past two weeks. However, once rested, he hopes to have his team improved and refocused before returning to the hardwood Jan. 6 against Santa Fe Trail.

“With all of the lineup changes we’ve had since last season, I’m happy we’re coming into the break at 4-3,” Bycroft said. “But I’m not satisfied with where we’re at. There is so much more we can be. We have a long way to go.”